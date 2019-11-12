World Share

SELLING OUR DATA: Would it be worth it?

Whether you're using social media or buying goods online.... Every time you share your personal details, data is collected and can be used without your knowledge. But now more consumers are demanding control of this data - and realising its worth. James Castro-Edwards Data Protection and Cyber Security Lawyer Richard Preece Data Protection & Cybersecurity Consultant Kenneth Cukier Co-author of the best seller 'Big Data' Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #sellingdata #OnlineSecurity #surveillance