57 Muslim nations take Myanmar to ICJ over Rohingya genocide
15:00
World
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation plans to sue the state of Myanmar. Why? For the genocide against the Rohingya Bushfires in Australia continue to burn. And these ones are unusual because of how fierce they are at night. We hear from expert Craig Lapsley Wildfires burning in Brazilian wetlands The Silver Back Chevrotain is back, BABY! #RohingyaGenocide #BushfiresAustralia #HongKongProtests
November 12, 2019
