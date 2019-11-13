Nigeria's Lionheart | James Dean | Kingdoms of Fire

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
In this episode of Showcase; Nigeria's 'Lionheart' Disqualification 00:51 Anulika Agina, Senior Lecturer at the Pan-Atlantic University & African Screen Worlds, SOAS University of London 01:28 Modigliani and the Adventures of Montparnasse 09:30 The Resurrection of James Dean 12:10 Shortcuts 14:59 Kingdoms of Fire 16:25 Miriam Berg, Assistant Professor in Residence at Northwestern University in Qatar 17:07 Yi Peng Festival in Chiang Mai 24:15 #Lionheart #JamesDean #KingdomsofFire
November 13, 2019
