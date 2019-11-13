POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rice farmers rise up against ‘new city’ in Madagascar
In Madagascar, the government is facing backlash over a promise it made last year to relocate part of its capital city into the nearby hills. The capital is overcrowded, and that’s led to air pollution, traffic jams and flooded slums. But as Sharon Ogunleye reports, those challenges haven’t convinced people who’re about to lose their farmlands to the project. #madagascar #ricefarming #ricefarminginmadagascar
November 13, 2019
