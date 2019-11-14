POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Preservation of Time Based Art
05:45
World
Preservation of Time Based Art
Organisations from Google to UNESCO are sounding alarm bells over what they say is a crisis in preserving art on the internet. Art experts fear that in a relatively short period of time, the software used to display several artforms will become so outdated that they will not be able to be read by the computers of tomorrow. Tabea Lurk, Head of Media Center at FHNW (Fachhochschule Nordwestschweiz: University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland) #Art #PreservingArt #TabeaLurk
November 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?