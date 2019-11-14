BizTech Share

International Energy Agency warns shift to renewables too slow | Money Talks

Even the most ambitious government policies in place today will not be enough to meet environmental targets meant to address the global climate crisis. That's according to the International Energy Agency. It advises western governments on their emissions regulations. As Paolo Montecillo reports, getting rich nations to take more drastic steps may be a tough ask. For more, we spoke to Omid Shokri Kalehsar. He's a Washington-based energy and security analyst and a visiting research scholar at George Mason University.