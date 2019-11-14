WHISTLEBLOWERS: Needed more than ever?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The White House in Washington is embroiled in an impeachment crisis- and it was all sparked by revelations from a whistle-blower. It’s got politicians debating the role of whistle-blowers. Are they politically motivated? Or necessary to democracy? Guests: Annie Machon Whistleblower Georgina Halford-Hall CEO of WhistleblowersUK RICHARD PIKE Whistleblower Lawyer Naomi Colvin Blueprint for Free Speech Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by Shiulie Ghosh, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #whistleblowers #democracy #insiders #US
November 14, 2019
