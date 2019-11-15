Bong Joon-ho's Parasite

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Some people working in the movie industry consider subtitled films to be box-office poison. But South Korean dark-comedy Parasite has managed to break both international box office records and beat out mega-budget Hollywood superhero productions. To understand the secret of its success, and what has audiences hooked, Showcase's Alican Pamir takes a look inside what makes this Parasite so popular. #Parasite #BongJoonho #SouthKorea
