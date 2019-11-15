World Share

Remembering Ahiska Turks: 75th anniversary of the forced deportation

It's been 75 years since the forced deportation of up to 120,000 Turks from their homes in the former Soviet Union. Joseph Stalin packed them onto trains to central Asia, because he viewed them, as well as other minorities, as a security threat to the USSR. The Ahiska Turks were the last of the deported minorities to return. TRT World's Diplomatic Correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from southern Georgia. #AhiskaTurks #SovietsDeportations #Minorities