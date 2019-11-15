POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
House of Hundred | Greta Thunberg | Harriet Movie
25:28
World
House of Hundred | Greta Thunberg | Harriet Movie
In this episode of Showcase; Preservation of Time Based Art 00:45 Tabea Lurk, Head of Media Center at FHNW (Fachhochschule Nordwestschweiz: University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland) 01:16 Shortcuts 06:52 House of Hundred 08:17 Yesim Ozsoy, Writer, Director and Performer 08:45 Jean-Jacques Sempe: Itinerary of a Comic Artist 15:49 Massive Mural of Greta Thunberg 18:55 Harriet Movie 22:06 #HouseofHundred #JeanJacquesSempe #GretaThunberg
November 15, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?