POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australia Bushfires: Officials worry heat, winds will stoke flames
01:09
World
Australia Bushfires: Officials worry heat, winds will stoke flames
In Australia high temperatures, lightning strikes and gusty winds have further raised fire danger as the country already battles more than 120 bushfires. Firefighters are working day and night trying to contain them. In Western Australia, authorities have issued the highest possible fire warnings as temperatures rise well above 40°C, and in the east three teenagers have been arrested after a grassfire was allegedly lit in a Sydney suburb. Craig Vermay has the latest. #AustraliaBushfires #AustraliaHeat #Wildfires
November 18, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?