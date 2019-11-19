POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Tensions: US reverses Israeli settlement policy
02:50
World
Israel-Palestine Tensions: US reverses Israeli settlement policy
The Trump administration has announced it will no longer consider Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank to be illegal, reversing 50 years of policy. The announcement is seen as a boost to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who risks losing his post as his rival tries to shape a new coalition government this week. From Washington, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #IsraeliSettlements #TrumpIsrael #OccupiedWestBank
November 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?