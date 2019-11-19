POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Senegal Artefacts: French PM returns historic sword during his visit to Dakar
01:55
World
Senegal Artefacts: French PM returns historic sword during his visit to Dakar
France has temporarily returned a significant artefact to Senegal. The sword belonged to a 19th-century Senegalese Islamic scholar and ruler Omar Tall. It's been handed back to the West African country for a period of five years. It's part of the transfer of African cultural properties, under a pledge by French President Emmanuel Macron. Usman Aliyu Uba reports. #SenegalArtefacts #SenegalOmarTall #FranceSenegal
November 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?