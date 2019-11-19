World Share

Sri Lanka’s New President

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a controversial former defense secretary accused of war crimes and human rights violations, has been sworn in as Sri Lanka's newest president. So what does Rajapaksa’s return mean? And can he unite a country split along religious and racial lines? Guests: Rajiva Wijesinha Former Adviser on Reconciliation to President Mahinda Rajapaksa Jan Jananayagam Director of Together Against Genocide Rasika Jayakody Member of the UNP Youth Movement