Is the UN going bankrupt? UN Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, joins Bigger Than Five

The UN says it is quickly running out of cash because many of its member states have not paid their annual contributions. With just over 70% of contributions to the UN's regular budget paid, member-states still owe the organization $1.2 billion for this year. But is this a symptom of a deeper crisis facing the organization? And what will it take to save it from bankruptcy? Stephane Dujarric, UN Spokesperson, joined Bigger Than Five's Ghida Fakhry.