Migrant Crisis: Refugees caught in the middle of domestic battles
03:05
World
Migrant Crisis: Refugees caught in the middle of domestic battles
European Union officials visiting Bosnia say they are satisfied with the way EU funds have been used to tackle migration. It's announced that refugees in Bihac in the north west will be moved to new areas to avoid overcrowding. But the EU is also being accused of turning a blind eye to the situation on the Croatian border. TRT World's Semir Sejfovic reports from Sarajevo on how domestic political disputes and a lack of coordination is affecting refugees. #Bosnia #Refugees #Croatia
November 19, 2019
