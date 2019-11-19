POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey to build financial hub in Istanbul | Money Talks
Efforts to attract foreign investors seem to be paying off for Turkey. Net investments in the country have surged by more than $19 billion so far this year. Hoping to boost the inflow of funds further, the government's building a new financial hub in Istanbul. Our Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir caught up with the financial centre's director Serkan Yuksel, on the sidelines of the Turkish Capital Markets Summit in Istanbul. He asked Yuksel about this and other initiatives to attract investments. #FinancialHub #Istanbul #FDI
November 19, 2019
