Brazil Oil Spill: Crude sludge continues to plague Brazilian beaches

Heavy crude oil has washed up on hundreds of shores across northeastern Brazil. The government says about four-and-a-half tonnes of oil DEBRIS has been cleaned up and the president of Brazil’s state company says it may be one of the worst spills in history. Michael Fox went there, and brings us this story from Salvador, Bahia. #braziloilspill #oilspillinbrazil #braziloilspill2019