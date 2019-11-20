POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel Elections 2019: Netanyahu rival Gantz in bid to become Israel PM
01:56
World
Israel Elections 2019: Netanyahu rival Gantz in bid to become Israel PM
The Israeli president has asked the leader of the centrist Blue and White alliance Benny Gantz, to form a coalition government. That’s after current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do so. If Gantz doesn’t succeed by November the 20th, Israelis may be forced to go to the polls for the third election in less than a year. Shoaib Hasan reports. #israelelections #netanyahu #gantz
November 20, 2019
