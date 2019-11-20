POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
GAMING AND GAMBLING: Do kids need more protection?
17:52
World
GAMING AND GAMBLING: Do kids need more protection?
Children are being encouraged to gamble by some of the most popular video games out there. That was the verdict of MPs here in the UK recently - is gaming a gateway to gambling? Guests: Vicki Shotbolt, CEO and Founder, ParentZone Adam Bradford, Co-founder, Safer Online Gambling group Ahmet Sonuc, Professional Gaming Streamer Dr Daria Kuss, Member of the International Gaming Research Unit Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #OnlineGaming #Gambling #KidsProtection
November 20, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?