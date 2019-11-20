World Share

Iraq Under Pressure | Bigger Than Five

For the second month, Iraqis across the country have joined in the biggest anti-government protests yet. What started out as general discontent over unemployment, lack of services, and widespread corruption quickly turned into a rejection of Iraq's ruling class and a demand to overhaul the country's entire political system, which has been in place since the 2003 US invasion. Since the protests began on October 1st, more than 330 Iraqis have been killed and 15,000 injured by live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades. Many protesters accuse government security forces and militias with close ties to Iran of being behind the violence. Iraq's Prime Minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, whose government has been in place for just one year, pledged to enact a set of reforms. He reaffirmed his commitment to fighting corruption and reshuffling his cabinet. But his efforts were quickly rejected by the protesters who say trust in the system has been completely broken. But facing a bloody repression, will protesters' demands for meaningful change succeed? Guests: Luay Al Khateeb Iraq's Minister of Electricity Samir Sumaidaei Iraq's Former Ambassador to the UN and the US Bilal Wahab Fellow at The Washington Institute