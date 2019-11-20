POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Senate passes Hong Kong human rights bill | Money Talks
07:18
BizTech
US Senate passes Hong Kong human rights bill | Money Talks
In months of anti-Bejing protests in Hong Kong, about 5,000 people have been arrested. The economy is slipping into recession and a prominent university has turned into a battleground. But the standoff has taken a turn. The US Senate has taken a stand in favour of the protesters in Hong Kong. While the support would give protesters a boost, analysts are concerned it could also drive a new wedge between the US and China, at a time when negotiations over resolving a trade war are at stake. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this, we spoke to Alasdair Macleod from Exeter in the UK. He's the head of research at trading firm Goldmoney. #USsenate #HongaKong #HumanRightsBill
November 20, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?