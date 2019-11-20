BizTech Share

UK PM Johnson, Labour leader Corbyn face off in TV debate | Money Talks

British Prime Minster Boris Johnson has gone head to head with Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn in a highly anticipated TV showdown. The pair fought over Brexit and healthcare in a debate ahead of next month's general election. As Sarah Morice reports, Johnson was declared the winner, but only by a small margin. For more, we spoke to Denis McShane, the UK's former minister of Europe. He joined us from London. #TVdebate #BorisJohnson #JeremyCorbyn