South African plant helps curb carbon emissions | Money Talks
The South African succulent called spekboom needs little water, is highly adaptable and easy to grow. It even fights global heating. The South African city of Cape Town is distributing thousands of the plants to residents across the city. It hopes it will reduce carbon emissions. And as Mark Roughton reports, it's having a social impact too. #CarbonEmissions #SpekBoom #CarbonEmissions
November 20, 2019
