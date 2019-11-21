POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan and India blame each other for violating Kashmiri ceasefires
Pakistan and India blame each other for violating Kashmiri ceasefires
This year has had a near-record number of ceasefire violations in the disputed Kashmir region. India and Pakistan blame each other for the escalating violence along the heavily militarised border. An agreement to end hostilities was struck in 2003 but people living in Kashmir say cross border attacks happen almost every day. Melinda Nucifora reports from the town of Jura, in Pakistan-Administered Kashmir.
November 21, 2019
