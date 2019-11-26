November 26, 2019
26:40
!! WARNING !! ONECOIN “BIGGEST CRYPTO SCAM” RUN BY MISSING CRYPTO QUEEN
Oxford-educated, "Forbes cover" and covered in jewels... Dr Ruja Ignatova promised to revolutionize the financial world (and make you very rich!) with her crypto-currency OneCoin. Millions believed her and invested around 5 BILLION DOLLARS!!! But crypto experts and law enforcement agencies believe IT IS ALL A SCAM! After being arrested by the FBI, her brother Konstantin Ingnatov has now pleaded GUILTY to fraud and conspiracy. As for Dr. Ruja Ignatova? She hasn't been seen since 2017....
