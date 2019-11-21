BizTech Share

Venezuelan students stage anti-government protests | Money Talks

Hundreds of Venezuelan students have skipped school to hold anti-government demonstrations. They marched from a prominent university campus in Caracas to the defence ministry, to reject President Nicolas Maduro and his government. The demonstrations are being held days after opposition leader Juan Guiado called for renewed protests against Maduro, to pressure him to step down. The students are also demanding education reforms and increased safety in campuses. #Venezuela #EducationReforms #NicolasMaduro