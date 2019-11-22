POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify at impeachment inquiry
More witnesses have testified that Donald Trump allegedly exploited US foreign policy for his own political aims. The Impeachment Inquiry was also told that the President had ignored his intelligence officials to peddle a false claim that Ukraine, not Russia, had meddled in the 2016 elections. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #impeachmenthearing #impeachmentnews #impeachmentinquiry
November 22, 2019
