DOES 'WEWORK' WORK? And why $1B bye-bye to ADAM NEUMANN?
26:00
BizTech
Tall dark and handsome, Adam Neumann charmed billions out of an investing legend in 28 minutes in the back of a car! His company 'wework' was the darling of the office-sharing world, which in January this year was valued at $47 BILLION but when it tried to go public it's financials were laid bear and things got ugly. Now 20% of wework's workforce is out of a job and there are more cuts to follow. Adam Neumann will never have to work again though! He was given a $1BILLION send-off!
November 22, 2019
