End of the ‘Georgian Dream?’

Georgia’s ruling elite ignored their promise to protesters for electoral reform. Now demonstrators are back on the streets and vow not to leave until MPs from the governing Georgian Dream party step down. So, will the government, and the ruling party led by oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, succumb to the mounting pressure? Guests: Temuri Yakobashvili Former Georgian Ambassador to the United States Eka Gigauri Executive Director of Transparency International Georgia