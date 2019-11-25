Israel PM Netanyahu faces 10 years in prison | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Israel's attorney general has formally charged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a range of corruption charges, including bribery and fraud. This comes as it's looking more likely Israel will have its third general election in a year. On Wednesday, just hours before a midnight deadline Blue and White leader Benny Gantz announced he'd been unable to form a coalition government. As Sibel Karkus reports, the one-year political stalemate has also stalled economic growth. #Israel #Netanyahu #BennyGantz