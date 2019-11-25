BizTech Share

South Africa’s national carrier in cash crunch as workers protest | Money Talks

There's another spanner in the works as South African Airlines says it doesn't have enough money to pay salaries next week. It's been a week since the national carrier grounded all flights for two days. The drastic measure was in response to two unions going on strike. Since Sunday, the number of flights has steadily increased. But by Thursday afternoon, SAA and unions were still locked in mediated negotiations. Mark Roughton has the latest from Cape Town. #SAA #StateOwnedAirline #WageStrike