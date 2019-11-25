POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
02:44
BizTech
Turkish farmers use solar power to grow produce | Money Talks
Turkey is on its way to becoming one of Europe's five biggest renewable energy producing countries by 2024. It's part of an effort to make the country more sustainable, and one that has often been initiated by local movements. Abubakr al Shamahi went to Seferihisar on Turkey's Aegean Coast to see one of the country's most environmentally friendly regions. #RenewableEnergy #TurkeyFarmers #CarbonFootprint
November 25, 2019
