POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
250 children held in detention centres in YPG/PKK-controlled northeastern Syria
01:35
World
250 children held in detention centres in YPG/PKK-controlled northeastern Syria
At least 250 children, some as young as 9, are in custody in northeastern Syria, which is mostly controlled by US-backed YPG terrorists. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey and has killed more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants in its 30-year terror campaign against Turkey. #syria #YPG #detentioncamps
November 22, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?