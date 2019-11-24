POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ivory Coast Island: Entrepreneur builds floating island from plastic waste
Ivory Coast Island: Entrepreneur builds floating island from plastic waste
More than 17 hundred tonnes of plastic waste are produced every week in the Ivory Coast, according to the UN. But just five percent of it is recycled. Millions end up in landfills and the ocean. But now, one entrepreneur has created a way to deal with the waste and as Sharon Ogunleye reports, he hopes his innovative idea will inspire others to take action. #PlasticWaste #PlasticIsland #Recycling
November 24, 2019
