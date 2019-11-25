World Share

Iraq Protests: Officials say more than 300 killed, thousands injured

At least nine people were killed in Iraq over the weekend in violent, countrywide demonstrations. These are the latest flare-ups in a month of protests against inequality and poor government services. Since the protests began last month, about 300 people have been killed and thousands more injured. Sarah Balter has this report about those caught in the clashes and the people working to help them. #IraqProtests #DeathToll #IraqGovernment