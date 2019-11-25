POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iraq Protests: Officials say more than 300 killed, thousands injured
01:30
World
Iraq Protests: Officials say more than 300 killed, thousands injured
At least nine people were killed in Iraq over the weekend in violent, countrywide demonstrations. These are the latest flare-ups in a month of protests against inequality and poor government services. Since the protests began last month, about 300 people have been killed and thousands more injured. Sarah Balter has this report about those caught in the clashes and the people working to help them. #IraqProtests #DeathToll #IraqGovernment
November 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?