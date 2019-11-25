World Share

What’s Next for Benjamin Netanyahu?

What’s Next for Benjamin Netanyahu? After being indicted for corruption, the Israeli Prime Minister’s own party is calling for his ouster. Will they succeed? Or can Benjamin Netanyahu extend his time in the top job? Guests: Mitchell Barak Ex-spokesman for Former Israeli President Shimon Peres Eli Hazan Foreign Affairs Director at the Likud Party Sami Abu Shehadeh Member of the Knesset for the Arab Joint List