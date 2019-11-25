WMO: Greenhouse gas levels reached record in 2018 | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
WMO: Greenhouse gas levels reached record in 2018
WMO: Greenhouse gas levels reached record in 2018
Greenhouse gas levels reached a record high last year, in a sign that the world is not doing nearly enough to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. That's according to the World Meteorological Organisation's latest Greenhouse Gas Bulletin. The report says the increase in emissions last year was above the average for the past decade. Carbon emissions are responsible for roughly two-thirds of the earth's rising temperatures.
November 25, 2019
