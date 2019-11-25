POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Violence Against Women: France to toughen laws as number of femicide cases rises
Violence Against Women: France to toughen laws as number of femicide cases rises
Protesters around the world have been rallying to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women - something the United Nations says affects 35% of women at some point in their lives. France has one of the highest rates of violence against women in western Europe - 115 women have been killed by their partners since January. The problem of femicide is so endemic, the government there has been working to introduce a series of measures to tackle domestic violence. Laila Humaira has this report. #violenceagainstwomen #internationaldayfortheeliminationofviolenceagainstwomen #womenrights
November 25, 2019
