Israeli air strikes kill nine members of Gazan family
02:11
World
Last Thursday, Israeli air strikes killed eight members of a Gazan family. Among them was a three-month-old baby. A ninth family member died later in hospital. Recent Israeli strikes, in retaliation for rocket attacks by the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, have killed a total of 35 people. It all began after a top Islamic Jihad commander was killed by Israel on November 12th. Shoaib Hasan reports. #GazaAirStrike #IsraelGazaAttack #Palestine
November 26, 2019
