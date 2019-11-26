POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NEUMANIA – WeWork Co-Founder Adam Neumann built cult of personality
The hype around WeWork had much to do with its charismatic Co-Founder and CEO Adam Neumann. He’s one of a series of tech start-up founders who convinced financiers to share their vision, and part with billions of dollars. The good-looking Israeli-American liked to boast that he’d secured investment from Japan’s SoftBank in less than half an hour. His larger than life character obscured the real numbers behind WeWork’s business.
November 26, 2019
