The Gupta Family: Interview with Agnes Gitau from GBS Africa
04:45
World
The Gupta Family: Interview with Agnes Gitau from GBS Africa
South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma faces charges of corruption. Three brothers from the Gupta family are heavily implicated in these charges. They became so close to Zuma and his family, people started calling them, the “Zuptas”. A former spy boss in South Africa has said the state could have ended the practice of state capture in 2011, - when Zuma was in power - but an investigation into the Guptas was stifled. The Guptas have since fled South Africa. Agnes Gitau is a partner at GBS Africa, an advisory firm on investments in Africa. She joins us for more. #JacobZumas #Zuptas #Corruption
November 26, 2019
