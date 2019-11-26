AIDS kills hundreds of children every day

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
00:49 - More that 300 children and adolescents die each day from AIDS or AIDS related conditions. We speak to Dr Chewe Luo from UNICEF who is doing all she can to change that 05:26 - Blue Story banned by some cinemas and then reinstated by some others in the UK after accusations of racism 11:39 - Area of Idiots in Nigeria renamed Area of Plenty 14:09 - It’s Raining Rain! Hallelujah! Aussie fire fighters celebrate #HIV/AIDS #AustraliaBushfires #IndıanFoodRocks
November 26, 2019
