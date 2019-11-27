POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Senegal Renewable Energy: West Africa's largest wind farm to launch in 2020
01:19
World
Senegal Renewable Energy: West Africa's largest wind farm to launch in 2020
Access to electricity is a major challenge in many African countries. According to the World Economic Forum, an estimated 600 million people live without it. But the continent is rich in renewable energy resources like solar and wind. And as Adesewa Josh reports, Senegal is investing in these resources with the aim of supplying power to millions of homes. #Senegal #RenewableEnergy #WindFarm
November 27, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?