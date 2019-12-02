Dying to Live | Storyteller | Excerpt

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Most people are in favour of donating -and receiving- organs, but very few people actually make the provisions necessary to donate leading to unimaginable suffering as those in need wait for years for an organ, with many dying before finding a donor as demand outstrips supply. Deep beneath the complex world of organ and tissue transplants are the heart-wrenching stories of real people awaiting life-saving organs. With heartfelt stories, Dying to Live takes us into the worlds of those awaiting and going through organ transplants, and with penetrating insight explores the policy failures that allow this to happen. Finally, Dying to Live offers solutions to a very easily solvable crisis.
December 2, 2019
