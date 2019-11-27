POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN: Global heating set to double Paris accord limit | Money Talks
Global temperatures are on track to increase by more than twice the internationally-agreed limit by the end of the century. That's according to the UN's latest Emissions Gap Report, released ahead of climate talks in Madrid next week. The UN says more ambitious reductions in carbon emissions are required to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Climate Accord. The UN says temperatures are expected to rise by 3.2 degrees Celsius, based on current carbon reduction commitments. The Paris agreement's goal is to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. #GlobalHeating #ParisAccord #EmissionsGapReport
November 27, 2019
