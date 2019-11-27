BizTech Share

Jewellery worth $1B stolen from German museum | Money Talks

It's probably one of the greatest jewel heists in history. On Monday morning, robbers broke into a 500-year-old Royal Castle in eastern Germany and stole a billion dollars worth of jewellery. While the case may entertain fans of crime movies, it raises serious questions on the security of valuable artworks with similar cases in recent years. Sibel Karkus has more. #GermanMuseum #Jewellery #Saxony