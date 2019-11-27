POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Uighur activism results in account closure
15:00
World
Uighur activism results in account closure
01:04 - A woman’s Tik Tok post went viral. It was to raise awareness about the plight of Uighur Muslims. And it got her account closed down. She also posted a while ago, jokingly suggesting she was attracted to Osama Bin Laden 04:54 - Nigerians protest changes to the law around social media #SayNoToSocialMediaBill 07:33 - A volunteer firefighter charged with arson in Australia #FfeeUighurs #MyanmarCarniva
November 27, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?