Bougainville: The World’s Newest Nation?
Bougainville: The World’s Newest Nation?
The tiny island of Bougainville, a province of Papua New Guinea, could become the world’s newest nation, more than 20 years after a brutal civil war killed thousands of people. The island’s historic independence referendum marks the start of the healing process for Bougainvilleans, who are being asked to choose if they want greater autonomy from Papua New Guinea or complete independence. So, how was the referendum negotiated and what does it mean for Bougainville? Guest: Mauricio Claudio Chief Referendum Officer in Bougainville’s Independence Vote
November 28, 2019
