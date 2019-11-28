World Share

Apple bows to Russia’s pressure over Crimea on Maps

00:48 - Google and Apple maps tell us where the worlds borders are. And when those borders move through internationally illegal means as with Russia and Crimea, the tech companies move too 02:59 - Tik Tok apologises to Feroza Aziz and reinstates her account after her viral call to awareness of the Uighur in China 04:07 - Jay-Z sues ‘Becky’. An Australian woman who used Jay’s lyrics in a kids book, used the N-Word in an Instagram post and whose husband was pictured in blackface is being taken to court. She says she has done nothing wrong. The internet says ‘HOW SWAY?!’ 14:07 - Oriini Kaipara becomes the first woman to host the national news in New Zealand with a traditional Maori facial tattoo #RedrawingTheMap #KashmirBlackout #ABtoJayZ